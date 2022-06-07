Centiva Capital LP Invests $304,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

