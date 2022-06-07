Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Atkore by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

ATKR opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

