Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,713 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

