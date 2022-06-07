Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flowserve by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

