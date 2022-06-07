Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 352,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,730,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 5.22.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.