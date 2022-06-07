Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to report $35.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.86 billion and the highest is $36.06 billion. Centene posted sales of $31.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $141.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.15 billion to $141.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.78 billion to $144.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.