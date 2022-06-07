Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

