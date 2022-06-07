CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at BTIG Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

