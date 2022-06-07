Carry Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Carry has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and $3.94 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00044835 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011759 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

