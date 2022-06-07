Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Capri stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

