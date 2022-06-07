Capital World Investors Sells 2,527,401 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527,401 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Jamf were worth $31,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 984,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 259,450 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,648 shares of company stock worth $2,631,771.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

BATS:JAMF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

