Capital World Investors Sells 2,010,988 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,010,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $67,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 92,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 131,928 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

ADI opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

