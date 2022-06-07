Capital World Investors Sells 130,004 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,004 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

PH opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $253.33 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.