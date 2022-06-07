Capital World Investors Sells 1,115,981 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115,981 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 514.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.36 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $621.34 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $710.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,608 shares of company stock worth $1,782,794. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Argus lowered their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

