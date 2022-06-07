Capital World Investors Has $14.78 Million Position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,720 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Genetron were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genetron by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genetron by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 203,616 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 101.62%.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

