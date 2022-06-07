Capital World Investors Decreases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.33% of Kontoor Brands worth $97,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

