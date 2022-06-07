Capital Research Global Investors Takes $248,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,349,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $217.09 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

