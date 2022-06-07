Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,936,632 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,936,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.62% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $35,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

