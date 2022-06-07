Capital Research Global Investors Invests $7.49 Million in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $9,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

