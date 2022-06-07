Capital Research Global Investors Has $15.65 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.39% of Viavi Solutions worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

