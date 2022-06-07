Capital Research Global Investors Grows Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,751 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $54,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

