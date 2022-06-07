Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in NCR were worth $48,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NCR stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

