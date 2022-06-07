Capital International Investors Sells 543,937 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 543,937 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 422.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

