Capital International Investors Sells 1,110,506 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,506 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.18% of Privia Health Group worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,600. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.