Capital International Investors Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281,039 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Yum China by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after buying an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

YUMC opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

