Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,810 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.95% of Bumble worth $41,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -463.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

