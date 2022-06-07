Capital International Investors Invests $34.80 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.21% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 68.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.