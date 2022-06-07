Capital International Investors Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,773 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $46,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 817,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $85.52 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

