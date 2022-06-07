Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.50% of Cellectis worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of CLLS opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

