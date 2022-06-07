Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (CGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 46 on July 15th

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CGT opened at GBX 5,156.97 ($64.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,102.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 1 year low of GBX 4,840 ($60.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,330 ($66.79).
