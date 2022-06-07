Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CANO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 4,948,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.22. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Cano Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,406,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cano Health by 107.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

