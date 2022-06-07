Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.71.

CPT stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

