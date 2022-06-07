Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.75.

CALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CALA remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.