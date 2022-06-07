CafeSwap Token Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $80,330.35 and approximately $112.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00161388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00584874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00387007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029700 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 14,528,001 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,232 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

