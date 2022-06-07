Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,360 shares of company stock worth $55,700,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

