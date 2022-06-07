BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

