Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,202.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,119.17 ($26.56).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($28.57) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($24.31) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($62,209.77). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($101,065.16).

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,715 ($21.49). 1,097,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,613.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,740.54. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($28.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

