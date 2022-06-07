Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report $3.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

