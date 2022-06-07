Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

Several brokerages have commented on BEP.UN. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.59. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a PE ratio of -71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$52.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.