Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $56.39

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.39.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 868,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

