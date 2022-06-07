Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $267.13

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.22. 2,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,870. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,328. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

