Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Target Price at $247.00

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

