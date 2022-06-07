Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE GEO opened at $6.84 on Friday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $848.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,986,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

