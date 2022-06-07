Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.61. 1,390,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

