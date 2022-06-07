Brokerages Expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Brokerages expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to announce $85.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.97 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.12 million to $359.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.97 million, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $484.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspirato.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000.

NASDAQ ISPO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,462. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

