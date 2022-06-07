Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.