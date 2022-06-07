Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

