Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AUB traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 5,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,174. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

