Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

