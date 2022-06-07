Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.22 Million

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to post $365.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.20 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $279.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after buying an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.76, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
